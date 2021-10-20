Wednesday forecast: Clear skies with below average temperatures

Look for clear afternoon skies with temperatures remaining slightly below average Wednesday.

Good to moderate air quality is expected throughout the Southland.

High pressure will warm temperatures up a bit Thursday and Friday.

A series of storms are brewing in the Pacific, bringing a good chance of showers Sunday night into Monday.

One to two inches of rain are possible for some areas by Monday night.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate          
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 67 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: High              
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

