Wednesday forecast: Heat wave continues

Look for more hot temperatures Wednesday as our heat wave continues the rest of the week.
A heat advisory is in place until 9 p.m. Friday for portions of the Inland Empire and High Desert.
Temperatures cool down a few degrees but remain above average through the weekend.
Monsoonal moisture could return next week, bringing thunderstorms to our mountain and desert areas.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 71 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell