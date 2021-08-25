Wednesday forecast: Heat wave continues

Look for more hot temperatures Wednesday as our heat wave continues the rest of the week.

A heat advisory is in place until 9 p.m. Friday for portions of the Inland Empire and High Desert.

Temperatures cool down a few degrees but remain above average through the weekend.

Monsoonal moisture could return next week, bringing thunderstorms to our mountain and desert areas.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate            
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 71 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

