Wednesday forecast: Heat wave continues

Look for more hot temperatures Wednesday as our heat wave continues the rest of the week.

A heat advisory is in place until 9 p.m. Friday for portions of the Inland Empire and High Desert.

Temperatures cool down a few degrees but remain above average through the weekend.

Monsoonal moisture could return next week, bringing thunderstorms to our mountain and desert areas.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 71 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell