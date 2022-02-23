Wednesday forecast: Lingering showers, snow and cold temps

Look for stormy weather to move out of the region as the Southland remains under extremely cold conditions Wednesday.

Rain and snow will linger during the morning hours but are likely to dissipate by the afternoon.

It will be so cold that a frost advisory and freeze watch are in place for several areas through Thursday morning.

The cold temperatures are likely to stick around for at least another day or two.

Warmer conditions are forecast to arrive this weekend with a warming trend continuing into next week.