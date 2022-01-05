Wednesday forecast: Mostly clear skies and average temperatures

Look for close to average temperatures Wednesday as high pressure takes control of the region.

Afternoon highs will be 5 to 10 degrees above Tuesday’s, but forecasters are calling for even warmer temperatures Thursday.

Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range.

Partly cloudy skies and cooler conditions are likely to return Friday and Saturday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 53 to 58 degrees

Remarks: West swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: West swell