Wednesday forecast: Mostly clear skies and average temperatures

Look for close to average temperatures Wednesday as high pressure takes control of the region.
Afternoon highs will be 5 to 10 degrees above Tuesday’s, but forecasters are calling for even warmer temperatures Thursday.
Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range.
Partly cloudy skies and cooler conditions are likely to return Friday and Saturday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 53 to 58 degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Remarks: West swell