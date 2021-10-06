Wednesday forecast: Partly cloudy and cooler

Look for partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures around the Southland Wednesday.

Air quality remains in the good to moderate range since thunderstorms earlier this week helped to clear things out.

Look for some possible drizzle to arrive late Thursday. Then, a good chance of rain is forecast for Friday morning.

Warmer temperatures and sunny skies return on Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 60 to 69 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell