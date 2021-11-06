Weekend construction continues for 2.5-mile stretch of 101 Freeway in downtown L.A. area

Continuing Saturday through Sunday afternoon, a stretch of the 101 Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area will be shut down as crews continue construction on the Sixth Street Viaduct project.

Through 3 p.m. Sunday, a 2.5-mile stretch of the 101 Freeway and its on-ramps from the 10/101 interchange to the 5/10/101 split east of downtown, according to city officials. The westbound 60 Freeway to the 101 will also be inaccessible during the construction.

It will be the second closure of the stretch to accommodate the work to remove the falsework on the aging structure.

The 110, 10, 5 and 710 freeways can all be used to get around the affected stretch.

The city provided a map of the closure as well as a list of detours.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 7, 2021.