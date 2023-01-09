The Long Beach Airport celebrated its newest service Sunday in traditional cajun fashion.

The airport is now offering a weekly direct flight to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport courtesy of Southwest Airlines.

The Sunday flights to the Big Easy will take off each Sunday at 12:30 p.m. aboard a Boeing 737 and land in Louisiana at 6 p.m. local time. Return flights will depart New Orleans at 4:55 p.m. and land in Long Beach at 7:15 p.m.

The new flights take off just weeks ahead of the start to Mardi Gras.

In celebration of the new service, the Long Beach Airport hosted a New Orleans-style jazz band to perform for departing passengers.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson says the new flights will provide locals “another convenient option while also connecting more travelers nationwide to our award-winning airport.”

The new flights are not the only way to get to New Orleans from Long Beach. The airport offers daily flights aboard Southwest to the birthplace of jazz, but the Sunday flight is the only direct option.

“This connection between two great destinations also adds flexibility and options for travelers to connect with Southwest’s broader network,” said Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry.

Southwest currently flies nonstop to 17 different cities from the Long Beach Airport.