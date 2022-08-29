David Mottahedeh is seen in two photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 29, 2022.

Authorities are looking for additional victims after a West Hollywood chiropractor was arrested on suspicion of sexually battering a woman at his office.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. July 14 at David Mottahedeh’s office, Golden Hands Chiro at 8961 Sunset Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities did not elaborate on the allegations, but Mottahedeh, 58, was arrested on Aug. 24.

He was released on bond and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 15, officials said.

“Based on the nature of the allegation and Mr. Mottahedeh’s access to patients, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They released two images of Mottahedeh, one from 2013 and one from this year, in their efforts to identify additional victims.

Anyone with information about Mottahedeh or believes they may have been victimized by him can call agency’s special victims bureau toll free tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.