Eric Vanhorn is shown in a mugshot released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 31, 2023.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday arrested a man they said attacked another person with a bladed weapon in Hollywood almost two weeks ago.

Eric Vanhorn, 43, used “a sharp object that was described as an axe or machete” to attack another person at Highland Avenue and Romaine Street at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 19, the LASD said in a press release.

The LASD West Hollywood Station and the Los Angeles Police Department shared information that allowed deputies to find and arrest Vanhorn Wednesday afternoon.

He was booked into the West Hollywood Station for attempted murder and is being held without bail.

He is due to appear in the the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday.