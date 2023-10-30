After a four-year hiatus, the west Hollywood Halloween Carnaval is returning Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The city will celebrate on a one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and North La Cienega Boulevard.

“We want a good time! We want to party! We want to dance!” said Tay Ray, who will be celebrating Halloween at the WeHo Carnaval.

The free event will feature a stage at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and North San Vicente Boulevard with a live DJ set, food trucks, and celebrations at businesses, bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues throughout the city.

“In a lot of ways it’s a whole new generation in west Hollywood looking forward to this,” said Councilmember Chelsea Byers.

WEHO Halloween Carnaval set to return on Tuesday.

The stretch will be closed until Wednesday as thousands of Halloween-dressed party goers are expected to gather for the celebrations.

“Leave any big bags at home, or bring a clear tote bag just so it’s easy,” Councilmember Byers advised. “We have to take care of each other tomorrow night. No alcohol, leave all the drinking for home or in the amazing bars that are going to be happy to host you tomorrow night.”

The city hired additional law enforcement and is reminding people to report any suspicious activity.

For carnaval-goers who may be driving to the festivities, permit parking will be relaxed until noon on Wednesday.