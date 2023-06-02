The WeHo Pride Parade will step off at noon on Sunday, June 4th along Santa Monica Blvd. from Crescent Heights to San Vicente. (Photo: WeHo Pride)

On Sunday, the second WeHo Pride Parade is set to take to the streets of West Hollywood.

The parade starts at noon on June 4 and runs along Santa Monica Boulevard from Crescent Heights to San Vicente.

WeHo Pride 2023 Parade route

Ahead of the big event, the city of West Hollywood has closed down various roads that will last until Monday.

STREET CLOSURES

San Vicente Boulevard closed from Melrose Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard

Thursday, June 1, 7 p.m. – Monday, June 5, 10 a.m.

Thursday, June 1, 7 p.m. – Monday, June 5, 10 a.m. Santa Monica Boulevard eastbound closed from La Cienega Boulevard to Doheny Drive

Friday, June 2, noon – Monday, June 5, 7 a.m.

Friday, June 2, noon – Monday, June 5, 7 a.m. Robertson Boulevard closed from Santa Monica Boulevard to Melrose Avenue

Friday, June 2, 3 p.m. – Monday, June 5, 7 a.m.

Friday, June 2, 3 p.m. Monday, June 5, 7 a.m. Santa Monica Boulevard westbound closed from La Cienega Boulevard to Doheny Drive

Saturday, June 3, 6 a.m. – Monday, June 5, 7 a.m.

Saturday, June 3, 6 a.m. – Monday, June 5, 7 a.m. San Vicente Boulevard closed from Santa Monica Boulevard to Cynthia Street

Saturday, June 3, 6 a.m. – Monday, June 5, 10 a.m.

Saturday, June 3, 6 a.m. – Monday, June 5, 10 a.m. Santa Monica Boulevard closed from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive

(including side streets one block north and south of Santa Monica Blvd)

Sunday, June 4, 5 a.m. – Sunday, June 4, 5 p.m.

KTLA 5 is the proud broadcast partner for the WeHo Pride Parade.

Join our anchors, Cher Calvin and Pedro Rivera, along with designer Nick Verreos as they host our parade coverage starting at 1 p.m. Tune in on Channel 5 or stream on KTLA+, KTLA’s mobile app or KTLA.com.

For a look behind-the-scenes be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.