WeHo residents express concern over incoming Supreme streetwear store

West Hollywood residents say they’re concerned with the upcoming Supreme streetwear store that’s set to open near the former Tower Records on Sunset Boulevard.

The store sells their skatewear on limited days and notoriously holds limited supply drops, which have garnered a reputation of bringing in long lines and large crowds that have gotten violent in the past.

The West Hollywood Heights Residents Association has scheduled a Zoom meeting for 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss their concerns.

Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 on Jan. 26, 2022.