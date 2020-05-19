WeHo shuts down several streets, requires residents to wear masks amid COVID-19 crisis

In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, the city of West Hollywood has implemented several safety protocols, including shutting down certain streets and requiring residents to wear masks any time they are out in public.

Starting Tuesday the following streets will be temporarily closed as part of the “slow streets” program:

Sherwood Drive between Huntley Drive and West Knoll Drive

Hancock Avenue between Holloway Drive and West Knoll Drive

Gardner Street between Romaine Street and Willoughby Avenue

Lexington Avenue between Gardner Street and Vista Street

Cynthia Street between Wetherly Drive and Hilldale Avenue

The street closures are part of an effort to free up space for residents while they are outside as most local businesses in the city remain closed amid the pandemic.

Residents must still practice social distancing, and starting Saturday, they will also be required to wear a face covering, the city announced Monday. The mask requirement is in line with the city and county of Los Angeles. Similarly, the city of Glendale enforced a mask rule weeks ago.

West Hollywood is also issuing limitations for construction noise from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., the only exceptions being for city projects.

The city is also deferring the parking fee most businesses are required to pay until at least September.

In addition, with the hospitality sector taking a major dive amid the crisis, hotel owners and managers can defer the hotel room tax for a period of 30 days, officials said.

As the weather gets warmer, the city also plans to deliver cooling fans to older residents, but the usual cooling center at Plummer Park will not be open this summer because of continuing health concerns.

As of Monday, West Hollywood had a total of 158 COVID-19 cases with four deaths, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.