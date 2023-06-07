The party isn’t stopping West Hollywood.

Heart WeHo patrons who have enjoyed partying and dancing until 4 a.m. on weekends for the past several months will get to continue doing so after a unanimous vote by the West Hollywood Business License Commission Tuesday evening.

The nightclub at 8911 Santa Monica Blvd., which opened in January 2022, has been using special event permits to stay open two hours past the normal closing time of 2 a.m. since November.

Now, those permits are no longer necessary, as Heart WeHo was awarded an extended hour business license. Alcohol sales, however, will continue to halt at 2 a.m.

At the hearing, “the public came out strongly in favor of the move,” WEHOville reported.

Aside from one 24-hour strip club, Heart WeHo is the only establishment on the Sunset Strip or the Rainbow District to be allowed to stay open past 2 a.m.