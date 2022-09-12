As employers increasingly push to get workers back into the office, you’d think they’d be bending over backward to make workplaces more appealing.

Not at financial heavyweight Goldman Sachs, apparently.

According to the New York Post, Goldman has imposed mandatory five-day, in-office workdays for employees.

At the same time, it’s done away with the “free coffee” station it had introduced during the pandemic as a perk for people who showed up.

The free coffee “had appeared during the pandemic to encourage attendance,” the Post said, citing company insiders.

“But the brass has since determined it doesn’t need sweeteners to get people back to the office,” it said. “Instead, management now believes the threat of getting fired should more than enough incentive.”

Goldman is preparing for another round of layoff as soon as next week, the New York Times reported Monday.

Any business has a right to manage employees as it sees fit.

But seriously? No more free coffee?

Now is the time for not just Goldman Sachs but all employers to make their workplaces welcoming and hospitable.

If an end to remote work is in the cards, the last thing you want to do is give employees a poke in the eye as they return to the office.

Especially if layoffs are looming.

“RIP to another pandemic perk for junior bankers,” the Post quoted a junior Goldman banker as saying. “I’m sure the partners still don’t have to pay for their coffee — or anything in their fancy dining hall.”

I suspect he’s right.

And I suspect such little indignities will be long-remembered by disgruntled staff.