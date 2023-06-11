A San Diego-based slow jams radio DJ has spent his life visiting every country in the world. Now, Randy “R Dub!” Williams is the “sultan” of his own “country,” tucked away right here in California.

Over the course of about a decade, Williams visited every single UN-recognized nation, some of the world’s most elusive destinations, including North Korea and Venezuela. While traveling the world, he visited a “micronation,” or a self-declared territory, in Nevada known as the “Republic of Molossia.”

In the fall of 2021, Williams purchased a 11-acre plot of empty, desert land deep in the arid landscape of Southern California’s Imperial County, about 100 miles east of San Diego, to establish his new nation on.

A few months later, on Dec. 1, he officially declared independence from the United States, signing the secession document from “Dublândia,” the capital of the new “Republic of Slowjamastan.”

KTLA Morning show anchors discussed the new micronation on air, and that’s when they got an invitation to join his nation as ambassadors.

The self-proclaimed sultan of slow jams went on to give an enticing offer to our anchors, saying they would get “VIP access to the Sultan’s Lazy River, diplomatic passport and dinner with the sultan at an establishment of your choice (Sizzler).” He also offered $500,000 a year in local currency.

Slowjamastan has all everything you would expect of a regular nation: It has a national anthem called “Slowjamastan (I think It’s Gonna Be an Awesome Place),” a “parliament,” an established national animal (the ringtail raccoon), and its own currency called the “duble” – a play on the Russian Ruble.

It doesn’t take much to be a citizen of the nation, or “Slowjamastani” – there are only a handful of eccentric laws that citizens have to abide by to avoid “banishment.”

Slowjamastan statutes prohibit the wearing of Crocs, eating string cheese by biting directly into it, the playing of “mumble rap” music and driving in the left passing lane unless you’re actually passing another car, among other things.

While no citizens of the micronation actually live on its proclaimed territory, Williams says there are nearly 5,000 Slowjamastani, between those who are officially registered and those who are still waiting in line for citizenship.

Learn more about how to visit Slowjamastan or apply for “citizenship” here.