Knott’s Berry Farm’s brand new chaperone policy has been expanded after a “well-received” first weekend, park officials announced Tuesday.

The chaperone policy will now include Sundays, after previously only being in effect Fridays and Saturdays, and officials said they may “add other days of the week as necessary.”

“This extension is in effect until further notice and subject to change,” according to the Buena Park theme park’s code of conduct policy.

All guests who are 17 or younger will need to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 to get into the park, officials detailed in their amended code of conduct.

The chaperone will need to show a valid photo ID that includes their date of birth.

Another change is one chaperone may accompany no more than four, rather than three, guests 17 or younger per day.

“Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain with their party at all times during their visit to the park, and be available by phone throughout their stay,” the code of conduct details. “Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.”

The new requirement will apply to all Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark ticket and season passholders, officials said.

The chaperone policy was implemented a week after the park closed three hours early due to multiple fights that broke out.

The theme park’s code of conduct already prohibits fighting or physical aggression of any kind, as well as offensive language or gestures, unruly or disruptive behavior and weapons of any kind.