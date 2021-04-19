Wellness check results in arrest of Fillmore man in possession of various weapons: Sheriff’s Office

Scott Vargen of Fillmore man was arrested on April 16, 2021, after deputies found weapons in his residence during a wellness check. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

A 42-year-old Fillmore man was arrested after deputies found weapons in his residence during a wellness check, officials said Monday.

Deputies received a call Friday saying Scott Vargen had been “acting and talking in a bizarre manner,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The reporting party told the Sheriff’s Office they were concerned about Vargen’s mental health and well being.

Vargen had made statements about “visualizing things and having messages sent to him,” deputies say they were told.

Deputies and the Ventura County Mental Health Crisis Intervention Team conducted an investigation into Vargen’s statements and behavior.

Authorities said they believed there was no immediate threat to the public.

Deputies and a crisis team went to Vargen’s home to speak with him, and they learned he had recently purchased several firearms. The deputies were able to inspect the firearms and determined one of them was an illegal assault rifle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

And in violation of California weapons regulations, Vargen was in possession of several high-capacity pistol and rifle magazines, officials said.

Vargen was arrested on suspicion of possession of high-capacity magazines and possession of an assault rifle.

He was booked in lieu of $30,000 bail Friday, and inmate records show he was released the following morning.

Vargen is due back in court on April 29, county records show.