WeLoveU Foundation’s national blood drive happening this Sunday at Banc of California Stadium

Several deputy district attorneys and public defenders were able to receive doses of the COVD-19 vaccine at a Crenshaw distribution site Wednesday, despite the fact that the county is only supposed to be administering the vaccine to healthcare workers, according to two officials with knowledge of the situation and documents obtained by The Times.

While it is unclear exactly how many doses were administered, an internal e-mail obtained by The Times confirmed several public defenders had been vaccinated as of Wednesday morning. That same e-mail, sent by a supervisor in the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, directed prosecutors to go to a testing site in Crenshaw to receive the vaccine.