‘We’re blood relatives now’: Father-and-daughter duo swap kidneys with mom-and-son pair

Jeffrey Aukee, a patient at Loma Linda University Medical Center, needed a kidney, and while his daughter was ready to be his donor, she wasn’t his match.

Over in Santa Maria, Carolyn Turton also needed a kidney and her son wasn’t a match.

So each parent and child duo signed up for an exchange program, and in March, the pairs matched and the double swap took place. Aukee’s daughter donated to Turton and Turton’s son donated to Aukee. They say they’re bonded for life.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 22, 2021.