‘We’re constantly prisoners in the house’: Neighbors in Encino community urge officials to take action against party house

Neighbors in an Encino cul-de-sac say a group of social media influencers are renting a $3 million dollar home on their street, and have been causing massive disturbances since March.

They say there are dozens of cars packed on the street each day, driving fast, and with the crowds not wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Video shows trash piled up in front of the house and spread onto the street.

The neighbors are urging public officials to take action.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 20, 2020.