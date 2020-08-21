‘We’re constantly prisoners in the house’: Neighbors in Encino community urge officials to take action against party house

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Neighbors in an Encino cul-de-sac say a group of social media influencers are renting a $3 million dollar home on their street, and have been causing massive disturbances since March.

They say there are dozens of cars packed on the street each day, driving fast, and with the crowds not wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Video shows trash piled up in front of the house and spread onto the street.

The neighbors are urging public officials to take action.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 20, 2020.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter