West Adams Preparatory High School student stabbed near campus in Pico-Union: Police

An 18-year-old student was taken to a local hospital Friday after he was stabbed in a fight with another teenager near West Adams Preparatory High School in Pico-Union, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The stabbing began as a fistfight between two boys at West Washington Boulevard and South Vermont Avenue just after 3 p.m., according to LAPD spokesperson Drake Madison.

Los Angeles School Police Department officers initially discovered the fight, according to LASPD Sgt. Perez, who added that the victim, a West Adams student, was stabbed in the back.

About 30 teens gathered to watch the altercation, which ended with an ambulance being requested for the 18-year-old, Madison said.

The victim, who sustained stab wounds but was conscious and breathing, is being treated at California Hospital Medical Center, Perez said.

The attacker is described as a boy about 15 or 16 years old who was wearing black shorts at the time, Madison added.

