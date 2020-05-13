West Covina foster dad allegedly sexually assaults 10-year-old girl; authorities seek other victims

David Diaz, a 68-year-old resident of West Covina, is seen in a booking photo released by the West Covina Police Department on May 13, 2020.

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 68-year-old foster parent, West Covina officials said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call on March 3 regarding a sexual assault that had occured at a residence, the West Covina Police Department said in a news release. They arrived and met the victim, a 10-year-old girl, and learned that the alleged suspect was David Diaz of West Covina — her foster dad.

Diaz was taken into custody pending further investigation, officials said. He was charged with sexual assault by force and sexual perversion with a child under 14, according to the department.

Detectives learned that Diaz has been a foster parent for the past 18 years.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are seeking the public’s help in finding them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at 626-939-8688, even if they wish to remain anonymous.

Diaz remains in custody at the Los Angeles Sheriff’s County jail awaiting his court hearing. His bail is set at $1,250,000.

The investigation is ongoing.