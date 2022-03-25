A West Covina man was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting a child under 14 years old, police said.

Detectives, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 57-year-old resident Benjamin Gutierrez following an investigation, the West Covina Police Department said in a news release.

Gutierrez booked on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 years old, police said.

Bail was set at $300,000.

Gutierrez is also known to have previously resided in the city of Los Angeles.

Believing there may be additional victims, the West Covina Police Department is asking for assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pruitt at 626-939-8522.