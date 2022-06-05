A West Covina man was arrested and faces possible murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting inside a Covina liquor store.

According to the Covina Police Department, the victim of a shooting was driven in a private vehicle to Kindred Hospital in West Covina Saturday afternoon around 4:40 p.m.

West Covina police officers contacted their Covina counterparts to report the shooting victim who was brought to the hospital by a person who police described as “uncooperative.”

The driver told West Covina police officers that the man was the victim of a shooting that happened at a park in Covina, but officers quickly discovered he was actually shot inside a Covina liquor store on the 1400 block of Hollenbeck Avenue.

The shooting victim eventually died at the hospital and two people were detained as part of the investigation.

On Sunday, the Covina Police Department announced that 38-year-old Luis Gonzalez was arrested and booked into jail to await charges for the murder of the unidentified victim.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Covina police Detective Preciado at 626-384-5622. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.