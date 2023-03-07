A West Covina man died after he fell from a rocky bluff and into the Pacific Ocean in Oregon on Saturday, Oregon State Police said.

Authorities say Henry Minh Hoang, 25, was hiking past a safety fence near “the punch bowl” at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area when he slipped. He landed about 20 feet from the ocean’s edge but was pulled in by waves while apparently knocked unconscious, according to OSP.

A rescue mission was launched but later turned into a recovery operation, which had to be temporarily paused due to unsafe conditions.

Cape Kiwanda, Oregon (State of Oregon, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department via AP)

Hoang’s body was recovered Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Nestucca Fire officials assisted OSP in the search.

No other information is available at this time.