Firefighters were on the scene of a single-family home burning in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of West Hills that was threatening nearby homes, authorities announced Thursday.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department received calls about the blaze, located in the 7900 block of North Sale Avenue, at around 5:26 p.m, LAFD said.

Video of the fire posted to the Citizen app showed heavy flames and black smoke coming from the roof of the residence.

LAFD on the scene of a house fire threatening nearby homes in West Hills on July 6, 2023. (Citizen App)

Officers with the Los Angeles Police department were also on the scene, blocking the entrance to the street while fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.

It is unclear what started the blaze. So far, no injuries have been reported.