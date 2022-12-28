Los Angeles fire crews are responding to a mercury spill at a medical facility in West Hills Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 700 block of North Woodlake Avenue.

A small amount of mercury had spilled on the floor and the wall in a room inside the facility, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The building was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” officials said.

The facility, which preforms procedures, had an unknown number of patients recovering from anesthesia at the time of the incident.