West Hills street-racing crash leaves innocent driver dead: LAPD

A woman was killed after a two-car collision Friday in a West Hills parking lot, officials said.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. in the area of 24399 W. Vanowen St., where West Hills Montessori is located.

Witnesses told authorities that speed appeared to be a factor in the incident, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an incident alert.

Bystanders initiated CPR on a woman until firefighters arrived, and though paramedics continued advanced life support measures, the woman was later declared dead at the scene, according to LAFD.

A man was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. And, a bystander sustained minor injuries while helping pull a person from one of the wrecked vehicles, officials said.

A preliminary investigation determined that two or three cars were street racing when one lost control, colliding into an innocent female driver, who was killed, the Los Angeles Police Department said in tweet.

“Street racing is illegal and can have serious & deadly consequences,” LAPD tweeted. “It’s not worth it.”

No further details were immediately available.

