The West Hollywood City Council voted Tuesday to add four staff members to its Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department station amid safety concerns.

Residents in the community expressed their concerns, with some saying that the city’s program to have unarmed security throughout the area is not enough.

One resident said the city’s bustling nightlife can often lead to disorderly conduct, drunkenness and other crimes.

The council voted 4-1 to add the positions, two non sworn, a sergeant and a deputy.