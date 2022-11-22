Bike lanes could soon be coming to Fountain Avenue after the West Hollywood City Council approved a pilot program.

The city is considering two options for the 2-mile stretch between La Cienega Boulevard and La Brea Avenue: Protected bike lanes and striped bike lanes.

Both options will likely reduce parking spaces and shrink traffic lanes down.

A third option would be to leave Fountain Avenue as it is.

Some residents are concerned it will make the already busy street more congested.

Sepi Shyne, West Hollywood’s mayor pro tem, said that while the program will take away about seven parking spaces per block, city workers are looking into creating more parking options on side streets.

She added that traffic is going to be diverted to other major streets in the area that run parallel to Fountain, which will translate to less spending.