Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood to close to traffic for weekend outdoor dining

West Hollywood’s Robertson Boulevard will be closed to traffic on weekends starting Saturday as part of an effort to expand outdoor dining, officials announced.

The “Out on Robertson” pilot program lets businesses use sidewalks, parking spaces and private parking lots to branch out and serve more patrons.

As a result, North Robertson Boulevard, south of Santa Monica Boulevard and north of Melrose Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic every weekend between 6 p.m. Saturday and late Sunday night.

“Closing this highly trafficked and bustling stretch of Robertson will provide a pedestrian-safe space that allows for appropriate social distancing as the Public Health Department eases capacity restrictions while still monitoring the spread of the virus,” West Hollywood Councilmember John M. Erickson said in a statement.

Los Angeles County is in the orange tier of the state’s four-tier, color-coded reopening blueprint, which means that indoors dining capacity at restaurants is limited to 50%, and bars can operate outdoors only, with tables spaced 8 feet apart.

“The coronavirus pandemic has forced many of our local businesses to drastically alter how they serve the public,” Councilmember John D’Amico said in a statement. “This has had a profound impact on the City of West Hollywood’s business community and has added to the economic challenges wrought by COVID-19.”

The city has been expanding commercial space during the COVID-19 pandemic with the “OUT Zones” program. More than 60 West Hollywood businesses have been approved for temporary outdoor expansion permits, according to the city’s website.

The areas included are marked with colorful signs that say “Dine OUT” for restaurants, “Shop OUT” for boutiques, and “Werk OUT” for exercise and personal care.

“Creating safe, socially distanced outdoor spaces for expanded operations is a creative approach that will help West Hollywood’s businesses, residents, and visitors as we continue to respond to the evolving pandemic,” D’Amico said.