West Hollywood is taking steps to make nightlife safer.

The City Council on Monday approved a plan to buy test kits to test for date-rape drugs to be used at bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

The test kits are about the size of a wallet, and more than 200 businesses have already received them from the city.

They are used to detect drugs such as GHB and ketamine.

“Unfortunately, there are predators out there, and it’s an issue across the U.S.,” Sepi Shyne, mayor pro tem of West Hollywood, told KTLA. “But we’re the city that always wants to make sure that our patrons, and the people that live here, work here and play here are safe.”

The City Council’s meeting was solely focused on night time safety in West Hollywood.

A man who said he was drugged and sexually assaulted recently spoke out and demanded that the city do more to protect the community.