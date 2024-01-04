West Hollywood ‘Hell House’ demolished

A vacant house that caused major problems for a local community has now been reduced to rubble.

Construction crews tore down what West Hollywood residents dubbed the “Hell House” on Thursday, bringing a long period of violent interactions and loud arguments in the middle of the night with homeless people to an end.

The property, located in the 1000 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, had caused anxiety among residents for two years.

A home dubbed the “Hell House” in West Hollywood, CA before it was demolished. (KTLA)

Construction crews demolished what residents of one West Hollywood neighborhood dubbed the “Hell House” on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (KTLA)

“It’s been nothing but trespassers, people coming in and out, there was drug use and we did nothing but call the Sheriff every single night,” said Stephanie Lahart, who lives nearby. “We were afraid to leave, we were afraid to come home, and now we feel like we can actually feel safe and comfortable in our own homes.”

“That’s amazing after two years,” she added.

Residents complained to the city that homeless people were using the property as a drug house and demanded action at City Council meetings.

However, before any action was taken, the “Hell House” caught fire on Thanksgiving Day, much to the dismay of neighbors who told KTLA that they had been telling the city that the house was a public safety hazard for months.

An image taken from video of a massive fire in a vacant house in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, 2023. (Marty Hubbard)

L.A. County Fire crews on the scene of a vacant house fire in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Now, community members are delighted that city officials stepped up.

“I’m happy with how they handled this situation here because it was dangerous,” nearby resident Jeffrey Buck said.

Now that the “Hell House” is no more, residents are looking to demolish other dilapidated homes in the area that are said to be owned by the same developer.

“They own several properties around the neighborhood just like this that they have bought up and never developed,” Lahart said. “They are in disarray and disrepair, and it’s a hazard.”

According to KTLA 5’s Sandra Mitchell, a man in a Bentley drove up and told her that he is in the process of purchasing the property and that he paid to have the “Hell House” torn down.

He told Mitchell that after a security fence is put up around the property, he will begin construction on a five-unit apartment building.