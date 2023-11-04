A wanted West Hollywood thief is allegedly responsible for stealing the wedding and engagement rings of actress Lily Collins, TMZ reports.

Collins is best known for her starring role on the hit Netflix series, “Emily in Paris.”

The suspect, Andreea Catalina Rosca, 34, also known as “Nicole Morri,” is wanted for at least two burglaries where she stole jewelry and credit cards out of lockers at a hotel spa and yoga studio, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Rosca was identified by authorities to TMZ as the thief who reportedly escaped with Collins’ jewelry while the actress was relaxing at a hotel spa in May.

Collins had placed her personal items inside a spa locker, including her wedding band, engagement ring, and several electronics.

Andreea Catalina Rosca, also known as Nicole Morri, is known to travel the country committing thefts, authorities said. (LASD)

A West Hollywood thief with ties to Romanian organized crime groups is allegedly repsonsible for stealing the wedding and engagement rings of actress Lily Collins. (Getty IMages, LASD) From left: Actress Lily Collins, suspect Andreea Catalina Rosca

Deputies told TMZ there were no signs of forced entry where Collins stored her items at the time, although the case remains under investigation.

Authorities said Rosca then used the stolen items to create a fake ID before purchasing over $67,000 worth of jewelry.

She holds a fake Washington State ID card in the name of “Nicole Morri,” said LASD.

She is also “known to travel the country committing similar crimes and is associated with Romanian Organized Theft Groups,” investigators said.

Rosca remains at large. She is described as a White female around 34 years old. She stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call LASD Detective Zeff at 310-358-4033.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.