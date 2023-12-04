A man who had his English bulldog stolen from him at gunpoint last month has now been reunited with his beloved pooch.

Justin Garcia, the dog’s owner, says that his dog Capone was stolen from him by a group of armed men while he was walking near his apartment building on Olive Street on Nov. 6.

The masked gunmen told Justin to “give [him] the dog or he [dies],” he told KTLA 5’s Annie Rose Ramos just one day after Capone was taken.

As one thief took Capone and put him in the back of their getaway car, another began ransacking Justin’s vehicle and throwing his belongings around.

Capone is a 1-year, 10-month-old English Bulldog that was stolen at gunpoint from a couple in West Hollywood. (Photos courtesy of Justin Garcia)

All that was stolen was an old security badge, Justin said, and the thief managed to miss a wad of cash sitting in his car.

A few weeks after Capone was stolen, Justin received a call saying that he had been found, and the two were eventually reunited last week.

Justin confirmed to KTLA that Capone recovered by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in South L.A. on Nov. 27.

No other details have been released surrounding Capone’s abduction.