Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner on Monday is expected to announce that schools will remain closed for the reminder of the academic year and through summer because of ongoing concerns over COVID-19, he told Ryan Seacrest on the radio DJ's KISS FM program.

School's in the nation's second-largest school district closed on March 23 amid the coronavirus crisis, and students transitioned to online learning. At the time, the superintendent said they would remain closed at least until May 1.