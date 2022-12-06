The city of West Hollywood is partnering with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to ensure safety for residents and visitors during the holiday season.

The city is stepping up patrols, and Block by Block Security Ambassadors will be out in full force.

Mayor Lauren Meister offered tips to holiday shoppers and anyone heading out during the season:

Hang on to your belongings

Keep your cellphone or wallet in your front pocket to avoid being pickpocketed

Watch your drink at bars

Be mindful when leaving with people you don’t know