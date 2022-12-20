Serious crime has dramatically increased in West Hollywood, a spike Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials attribute to a rise in pickpockets at nightclubs by organized theft groups.

The city’s sheriff’s station is reporting more than 2,400 Part 1 crimes like homicide, robbery and burglary for the first 11 months of 2022.

Compared to the same period year, that’s a 55% increase, but much closer to the pre-pandemic average.

Additionally, 68% of this year’s serious crimes has been theft, as entertainment venues and nightlight have reopened and gotten back to normal.

Sheriff’s officials say the trend is now going in the right direction, as crimes appear to be on the decline. City leaders will assess the crime statistics and address changes to public safety planning in April.