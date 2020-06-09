West Hollywood to resume enforcement of parking regulations that were halted due to stay-at-home orders

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation tweeted out this photo of a parking meter on March 23, 2020.

The city of West Hollywood will resume enforcing parking regulations on June 15, after suspending them as residents were asked to stay at home to curb spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city first stopped issuing citations for various parking rules on March 16 just as the state’s stay-at-home orders were instated. Regulations that will resume next week include residential permit parking, street sweeping enforcement, rush hour parking regulation enforcement and moving encroachments, the city announced Monday.

Expired meters, which were temporarily only cited upon complaint, will resume active enforcement too.

For a two week period, from June 15 to June 28, officials will only enforce the parking rules by giving warnings, but will then starting issuing citations.

Due to an increase in people working from home, however, residents with valid resident or guest parking permits will be allowed to park at nearby parking meters for up to 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after street sweeping through Aug. 31.

Safety violations such as blocking driveways or fire hydrants were not suspended and will continue to be enforced, the city reminded residents.

Meanwhile, relaxed parking enforcement in the city of Los Angeles will continue through July 6, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said last month.

For information and updates about the enforcement of parking regulations, visit www.weho.org/parking.

