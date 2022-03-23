West Hollywood has updated its iconic rainbow crosswalks to be more inclusive, city officials announced Wednesday.

“My hope is that the crosswalks convey that message and a message of inclusiveness. Let us not forget that a rainbow is not just six colors or 10 colors – if it truly represents our community, then it is an infinite number of colors,” West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister said in a statement.

The City of West Hollywood shared this image of the updated rainbow crosswalks on March 23, 2022.

The rainbow crosswalks first appeared in 2012, modeled after the rainbow flag.

The design was updated with a chevron pattern on both sides featuring black and brown stripes to represent LGBTQ people of color, as well as pink, light blue, and white to represent transgender people, according to West Hollywood officials.

The new pride crosswalks are at the same locations in the city’s Rainbow District at the intersection of Santa Monica and North San Vicente boulevards.

“This intersection has served a not only as focal point of LGBTQ community-making, but also as a historic spot for protests and activism, and the site of countless actions that embrace the catalyst for progress in the fight for full civil and human rights of LGBTQ people, everywhere,” city officials said in a news release.

The City Council approved the new design in November 2021.

“It’s so great to see this newly painted crosswalk,” said Councilmember John D’Amico. “It’s always exciting to see how our city reviews, refines, and resets the discussion of acceptance and inclusion.”