West Hollywood warns of curfew, citations for revelers who show up for canceled Halloween Carnaval

It’s typically one of the biggest parties of the year in West Hollywood, but like so many other events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Halloween Carnaval won’t be happening in 2020.

Citing “super-spreader” potential, the city is reminding residents that its annual Halloween festival was canceled and said it will not hesitate to issue a curfew or citations if crowds show up.

The decision to nix the celebration — which regularly draws thousands of costumed revelers, DJs and partygoers to Santa Monica Boulevard — was made in May, but the West Hollywood City Council issued a reminder Thursday.

“The city’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled in accordance with the health officer order from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which prohibits public gatherings of more than 10 people as the region responds to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”

