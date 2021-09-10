West Hollywood will require proof of full vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, gyms, other businesses; city employees must get innoculated

A notice inviting patrons to social distance is seen in the outdoor seating area of The Abbey Food & Bar on January 29, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

The City of West Hollywood issued an emergency executive order Friday to require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for patrons entering indoor portions of most businesses, including restaurants, bars and gyms.

The new rules come as “the transmission rate of the COVID-19 Delta variant remains high in Los Angeles County and throughout the nation,” and it will go into effect “as soon as possible but no later than Oct. 11,” the city said in a news release.

The city manager and director of emergency services, David A. Wilson, issued the emergency order following direction from the West Hollywood City Council, which will ratify the order at its next meeting on Sept. 20.

By Oct. 11, the following types of businesses (which the city refers to as “Covered Businesses”) must require all patrons age 18 and older to show proof that they are fully vaccinated before entering any indoor portion of a facility, “subject only to certain exceptions.”

Establishments where food or drink is served indoors, including, but not limited to: restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theaters, cannabis consumption lounges and entertainment venues Health and fitness facilities, including, but not limited to: gyms, recreation facilities, yoga studios, dance studios and other fitness establishments, where any patrons engage in cardiovascular, aerobic, strength training, or other exercise involving elevated breathing Personal care establishments that include businesses that offer personal care services such as but not limited to, esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services, non-medical electrology, body art professional, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent makeup, piercing shops, massage therapy (non-healthcare), tanning services, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops

Those under the age of 18 are not required to show proof of vaccination.

Individuals who do not provide proof of full vaccination may use outdoor portions of these facilities.

“‘Vaccine mandate’ does not mean ‘involuntary vaccination,'” the order states. “Rather, such programs impose consequences on individuals who refuse to get vaccinated, such as not allowing access to certain places.”

The abovementioned businesses must also “use their best efforts” to ascertain the vaccination status of all staff who routinely work onsite, the city said. By Nov. 1, they must ensure that all such staff provide proof of full vaccination before entering or working in any indoor portion of the facility. This does not include staff who work in the facilities on an intermittent or occasional basis or for short periods of time.

All city employees, temporary employees, interns, contract personnel, volunteers, and elected or appointed officials who work at city facilities will also be required to get vaccinated no later than Nov. 1.

People over 18 must show proof of full vaccination within city facilities as of Oct. 11. This requirement also applies to team sports, athletic activities and privately organized clubs and leagues held outdoors or indoors on the premises of a city facility.

In addition, by Nov. 1, city contractors must show proof of full vaccination before entering any city facility or engaging in-person with city employees, community members or city businesses, subject only to certain exceptions.

Full vaccination is defined as two weeks after receiving the entire recommended series of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by the World Health Organization.

The city lists the following as acceptable forms of proof of full vaccination:

A CDC vaccination card, which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and date last dose administered, or similar documentation issued by another foreign governmental jurisdiction

A photo or copy of a vaccination card as a separate document

A photo of a vaccination card stored on a phone or electronic device

Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider

A personal digital COVID-19 vaccine record issued by the State of California and available by going to myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov or similar documentation issued by another state, local, or foreign governmental jurisdiction, or by an approved private company

Information on the city’s coronavirus response is available at www.weho.org/coronavirus.

