West Valley Detention Center inmate wounds deputy with jail-made knife: Sheriff’s Department

An inmate at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga will face an additional charge of attempted murder of a peace officer after he tried to stab a San Bernardino County County Sheriff’s Department deputy with a jail-made knife on Saturday, officials said.

The inmate, 42-year-old Samuel Amador, was being moved from his cell to the outside recreation yard when he pulled a 6-inch knife that was hidden in his clothing and assaulted a deputy, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

“Although seriously injured, the deputy fought off the armed inmate and was able to secure him in a cell,” the release added.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

“He is now recovering at home and is expected to make a full recovery,” the release said.

The Sheriff’s Department did not divulge Amador’s initial offense, and he did not appear in a search of jail records.

