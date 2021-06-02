Westbound lanes of 101 Freeway in Encino area closed after man refuses to cooperate with authorities: CHP

A man who is refusing to cooperate with authorities has prompted the closure of westbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in the Encino area Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials received a call around 9:40 a.m. about a driver having a mental health problem on the highway.

A freeway service patrol responded to the area and found the driver on the right shoulder just west of the 405 Freeway interchange, CHP said in a tweet.

The driver did not exit the vehicle. Though it is unclear if he was making any threats, the driver may be armed with a screwdriver or a knife, Officer Peter Nicholson told KTLA.

Several CHP units and fire engines were staged near the driver, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Traffic is backed up for miles in the area, the video showed.

Authorities asked motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

