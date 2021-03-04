Westminster man arrested, accused of posting ‘revenge porn’ victimizing ex-girlfriends, including one underage

A Westminster man accused of disseminating sexually explicit photos and images of his ex-girlfriends, including one who is underage, on social media in acts of “revenge porn” was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Dillon Nguyen, 23, was booked into jail on suspicion of distributing child pornography, possession and control of child pornography and distributing intimate images of another, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

An investigation into the posts began when police received a tip that Nguyen had been “distributing intimate images and videos involving his ex-girlfriends online after they broke-up,” the department said.

Police found that Nguyen had created numerous social media accounts to post images and videos online of intimate encounters with his ex-girlfriends, which included one minor victim, police said. Nguyen also allegedly posted these images and videos hundreds of times and included disparaging and identifying information about the victims, according to police.

Officers obtained search warrants for 16 online social media accounts, which led them to identify Nguyen and the location of his residence, authorities said.

Detectives and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force then served a search warrant on Nguyen’s home in Westminster, where they seized multiple electronic devices and found evidence related to the dissemination of over 500 pornographic images, police said.

“Posting revenge porn is damaging to the reputation of the victims, and they are often re-victimized because they live with the fear of being sought out, stalked, and harassed by strangers seeking them out from the online postings,” the release stated.