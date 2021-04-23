Westminster man arrested in connection with Capitol riot: FBI

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

A 61-year-old Westminster man was arrested Friday in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Kevin Galetto’s residence at 6 a.m., said FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.

There were no immediate details about why Galetto was arrested, but law enforcement sources told The Times he would face “serious charges” related to the Jan. 6 attack. Supporters of then-President Trump clashed with police and forced their way into the capitol building in Washington, D.C., as the Senate was voting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Galetto was expected to make his initial appearance in federal court in Santa Ana on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

