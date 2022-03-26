A Westminster student teaching aide has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a student.

Zackary Joseph Valenzuela, 21, had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old female student, the Westminster Police Department said in a press release.

The relationship began with communication through social media, then texting, and it escalated from meeting at fast food restaurants to “kissing and fondling” in area parks after getting ice cream, police said.

“Eventually, Valenzuela allegedly lured the student to his residence where he sexually assaulted her inside his bedroom,” the release said.

Valenzuela was arrested on March 16 on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse and molesting a child under the age of 18.

Jail records show he was released on bail on March 19.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Valenzuela, who has additional information or who may have witnessed Valenzuela’s suspected inappropriate behavior is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 714-548-3212.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or visit occrimestoppers.org.