A man was fatally shot in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning, officials said.

The victim, whose name and age were not released, was found unresponsive in the backyard of a home in the 2100 block of West 108th Street just after 11 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The man had “sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the Sheriff’s Department added.

No suspect information was available, though the LASD noted that the killing “does not appear to be gang related.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.