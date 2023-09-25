Westside residents hit by string of car burglaries

A series of window-shattering car burglaries in Brentwood and Marina Del Rey have many residents in the area wondering if it might be the same thief or thieves committing the crimes.

Barns Lau and Jas Singh live several miles apart, but both were victims of car burglaries overnight. Singh, a resident of Brentwood parked her Mercedes outside her apartment on Federal Avenue, near Wilshire, around midnight.

“I wake up like normal Monday at like 5:30 a.m. and go to work at 6 a.m. I’m walking to my car, and I realize the door was open,” she told KTLA’s Omar Lewis.

The Brentwood resident said she then realized other cars on the street had also been broken into.

“You can actually see the trails of glass over 10 cars maybe,” she added.

Car after car was broken into with windows smashed in and belongings stolen.

Nearly a dozen cars were broken into overnight on Sept. 25, 2023, in Marina Del Rey and Brentwood as they were parked along the street. (Barnes Lau)

Lau’s Lexus was parked near his home on Lincoln Boulevard and 85th Street in Marina Del Rey.

“A whole string of cars got broken into, about five cars on the street,” he told KTLA.

All of Lau’s scuba diving gear was stolen, along with a bike and a debit card.

“It makes my blood boil,” he said.

After looking at the charges to his debit card, Lau backtracked to a nearby grocery store, police report in hand and spoke to the manager who was able to give him surveillance photos of the suspect that used his bank card.

A man suspected of breaking into a car in Marina Del Rey and using a stolen debit card at a nearby grocery store.

“The timestamp matched when they tried to use my debit card and I got the guy’s face,” he said. “I followed it for as far as I could.”

While there’s no clear evidence that the car burglaries are connected, both victims are hoping that the perpetrators are caught.